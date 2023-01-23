What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?

The Rams need a better rushing attack and the NFC playoffs this season have shown that.

The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down.

In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.

While the overall offensive numbers went down, their rushing statistics hardly changed. In 2021 they averaged 99 yards on the ground, which fell to 97.7 yards in 2022.

Simply put, it is hard to be a productive offense in the NFL without a rushing attack. Just look at the two remaining NFC teams, the San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles, who averaged 138.8 yards and 147.6 yards per game on the ground.

Cam Akers showed flashes this season of being a capable lead running back, finishing the season with 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. He finished with three straight 100-yard rushing games, including a three-touchdown performance on Christmas against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams have plenty of offensive weapons to bounce back next season, but until they rely on Cam Akers and the rushing attack more, they could struggle just as much as they did this season.

