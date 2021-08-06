Rams Podcast: Offense Looks To Take Shape

The skill positions for the Los Angeles Rams garnered the most attention during the offseason.

After trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the team set its sights on improving the weapons around him and eliminating that potential excuse during the season.

This prompted the Rams to draft wide receiver Tutu Atwell to compete alongside second-year wideout Van Jefferson.

Jefferson saw limited action in his rookie year buried on the depth chart behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds. He caught 19 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. He also found the end zone in the Rams' playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jefferson now has pressure with Atwell coming to town. The team drafted him with its first pick in the second round and love the speed he provides. However, Atwell just started practicing with the team this week, so the advantage right now points in Jefferson's direction.

The Rams took it a step further at the tight end spot by taking Jacob Harris in the fourth round to compete against veteran Tyler Higbee for snaps. Harris lined up at wide receiver quite regularly at UCF, but his 6'5" frame allows him to slide into the tight end spot and be a huge target for Stafford in the middle of the field.

Higbee has been with the Rams for the past five years and has not warranted enough to necessarily lose his job, but the upside Harris brings is hard to deny with his speed and size combination. Higbee should get be the guy on the majority of one tight-end sets, but the Rams will likely look for ways to get Harris involved.

READ MORE: Rams' Raheem Morris Calls Leonard Floyd "a Special Player"

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas speaks about the usage between Higbee and Harris at the tight end position, and Atwell and Jefferson at the wide receiver position.

He also talks about whether running back Xavier Jones can come from behind and take the RB1 role away from presumed starter Darrell Henderson.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Rams Activate Second-Round Pick Off Reserve/COVID-19 List