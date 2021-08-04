Sports Illustrated home
Rams Activate Second-Round Pick Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams got back one of their pass-catchers off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
Author:

Following the arrival to training camp, Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 26.

He was sidelined for a 10 day period but on Wednesday, August 4, the second-round pick of the Rams was activated.

Atwell is now able to participate in practice, but given he hasn't been able to do any physical activity in over a week, his workload will presumably start out in a slow manner.

Coach Sean McVay spoke briefly Tuesday evening on the process in which he'll bring Atwell into the fold of things.

Rams Activate Second-Round Pick Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

"We’ll be smart with how we bring Tutu back into the practice rhythm and routine," McVay said. "We’re not just going to throw him right back into it. He’s been sitting in his hotel room for the last 10 days not doing anything — be interested to see how much he weighs right now.”

The Rams used their first draft selection on Atwell in the 2021 NFL Draft (57th overall) out of the University of Louisville. The speedy wideout will complement the Rams' receiving core that includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson.

