Odell Beckham Jr. Claims Rams Denied Him Return 'Home'

Who says you can't go home? According to Odell Beckham Jr., the Los Angeles Rams do, apparently.

Beckham's nomadic 2022 saga has embarked upon turn, as the star receiver has apparently cooled on the idea of a reunion with the Rams after an apparent denial.

Speaking on Twitter in a response to a rumor that he was at a Buffalo airport (having previously been linked to the Buffalo Bills), Beckham hinted that his heart was always set upon a return to Los Angeles.

Alas for the receiver and Super Bowl scorer, the feeling was not mutual, he claims.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing!" Beckham declared. "So (I don't know) what people want me to do, I def (know) my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!"

Beckham came over to the Rams last season after his tumultuous Cleveland tenure came to end. He played 12 games, including all four legs of the Rams' run to Super Bowl LVI. It was a championship trek featuring several big Beckham plays, including the first touchdown of the final 23-20 victory over Cincinnati.

Beckham, who hauled in 113 yards on nine receptions in the NFC title game triumph over San Francisco, tore his ACL on the Super Bowl score, his second in a 16-month span. Many have blamed his continued unemployment on that injury and its subsequent rehab.

Despite his lack of roster spot, Beckham has been a consistent Sunday prescience throughout the young NFL season, which includes a return to SoFi Stadium when the Rams hoisted their championship banner prior to their opener against Buffalo. In addition to his most recent employers, Beckham has reportedly also visited his original NFL destination in New York, as well as New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

If Beckham signs elsewhere, that team will look to duplicate what the Rams had for him, an aura he describes as understanding yet accountable, one that was enough to convince him that he found a long-term destination.

"LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath, we see how that played out! For both sides," Beckham said, concluding his post with a pair of laughing emojis. "I went out to win a (championship) there (knowing) the risk of (playing) without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that going into the next season. Impossible."

The Rams, sans Beckham, will return to action Sunday afternoon, battling the Carolina Panthers at home (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

