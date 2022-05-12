WR Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Rams Return... For Right Price

Odell Beckham Jr. still wants to spend his Sunday's in Los Angeles

After his first Super Bowl win, Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the free-agent market, hoping to find the right deal to return to the field next season.

Thus far, Beckham has been linked to multiple teams. And despite the possibility that he could miss the majority of next season, some teams have even looked at signing him to a deal worthy of a No. 1 wideout.

However, per a Twitter conversation, it appears that Beckham wants nothing more than to return to the Rams, assuming he gets the right deal.

Beckham was part of a veteran core that took the NFL by storm last season and that brought the Rams its first Super Bowl win in two decades. And if it were up to head coach Sean McVay, he would keep that group intact as long as he can, including Beckham. “Odell is someone we want to continue to work with," McVay said. "I can’t say enough about him as a teammate, as a person. I really love him. I Cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I’m hopefully that there will be many more years to come with us working together.” It is no surprise that McVay feels this way either. Not just because Beckham is still one of the best players at his position in the NFL today, but because of the glowing reviews from his teammates at every one of his stops along his NFL journey. Oh, and he also constructed a massive career turnaround in 2021, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games, and 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores in the Rams' four playoff games. Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr.

“I really believe he was in store for going absolutely bananas in the Super Bowl," McVay said. "Because so much of what we were doing was predicated on trying to be able to get him in some favorable spots and him being able to win some matchups."

And go 'Bananas' Beckham nearly did, exploding out of the gate with two catches for 52 yards and a score in the first half of Super Bowl LVI.

Unfortunately, disaster would strike after that, as Beckham was forced to leave the game before halftime due to a torn ACL.

Now Beckham faces a long recovery that could have him out anywhere from 8-12 months, which could conceivably mean a forfeiture of the entire 2022 regular season.

However, McVay is not deterred by Beckham's situation. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

“If there’s anyone that’s going to attack his rehab the right way and be ready to return to performance,' McVay said. "I’m confident he’s gonna attack this with a resilient mindset and mentality and we do want him to be a Ram.”

