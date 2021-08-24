Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Quarterback Approach For Final Preseason Game

Rams coach Sean McVay gave context on Monday as to what the quarterback situation will look like in the final preseason game.

Rams coach Sean McVay made it abundantly clear at the start of training camp that quarterback Matthew Stafford would not play in the preseason. And with backup quarterback John Wolford having his appendix removed weeks ago, that left Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and Bryce Perkins to consume all the preseason snaps under center.

On Monday, Hodges was waived ahead of the NFL's roster cutdown deadline. Therefore, the Rams would have one less option to run the offense in the final preseason contest.

After Monday's practice, McVay was asked if Wolford would now see preseason playing time as a result of Hodges' departure.

“I’m not planning on playing John,” McVay said of Wolford.

Wolford is now healthy and is taking snaps for the second-team offense in practice. McVay did add that Wolford will be ready in an emergency role if he's needed. However, the plan is for Perkins to play the entire game.

Perkins split the snaps at about a 50/50 rate with Hodges in the preseason opener against the Chargers. In the second preseason game against the Raiders, Perkins took 100% of the offensive snaps under center. McVay said post-game that having Perkins play the entire Raiders' game was not the initial plan but that he liked the flow of which Perkins was playing with and wanted to keep him in.

With Hodges being waived, the No. 3 quarterback spot now belongs to Perkins. Whether McVay decides to keep three quarterback on the final 53-man roster remains to be seen but Perkins, at the very least, should round out the position.

The difficult decision for McVay now hinges on whether or not Perkins can be placed on the practice squad, or will an opposing team claim him.

Through two preseason games, Perkins has gone 33-of-49 with 250 yards and three touchdowns. As a rusher, he's accounted for 83 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Perkins is expected to take all the snaps at quarterback in the Rams' final preseason game in Denver against the Broncos at Mile High on Saturday, August 28 at 7 p.m. PT.

