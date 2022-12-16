Baker Mayfield's Success as Rams QB: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'

How has Baker Mayfield’s experience as a Los Angeles Ram been so far?

Monday's game for the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers will make it two weeks since the Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick a day later, before having him play all but the first offensive series in their Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield's "whirlwind" start to life in L.A. - stressful-yet-successful, was just beginning. He led the Rams to a come-from-behind victory against the Raiders with just two days of preparation, throwing a touchdown and leading a late touchdown drive in the unlikely comeback.

"Refreshing is an interesting way to put it, considering how stressful last week has been," Mayfield said about his experience with the Rams. "But in the end, everything does happen for a reason. So I'm thankful for the group that is here."

Mayfield even revealed how helpful veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has been since his arrival.

“Matthew was communicating on the sideline as well just throughout the whole game.” Mayfield said.

The Rams and Packers will kick off at 5:15 PT Monday inside Lambeau Field.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.