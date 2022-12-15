Rams QB Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

A successful debut for Baker Mayfield with the Rams is capped off with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

It has been an extraordinary week for newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After he was released from the Carolina Panthers and claimed on waivers by the Rams last Tuesday, the speculation as to when he would debut for Los Angeles began. That question was answered immediately, as he made his debut on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Mayfield would have struggled in his first game as a Ram, it would have been expected as learning a playbook in two days is not easy. Instead, he threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, with his lone touchdown capping off a 98-yard game-winning drive.

Not only did his impressive performance help lead the Rams to a win over the Raiders, but Mayfield was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Now, with four games left Mayfield is set to finish the season as the starting quarterback for the Rams barring an injury. If Mayfield can string together multiple performances like he did against the Raiders, then he may very well revive his career heading into the offseason.

