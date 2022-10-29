Rams at 49ers: Chasing Win Against 'Unique' 49ers and Christian McCaffrey

What do you get the team that appears to have football's equivalent of everything?

If it meant yet another Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist, Los Angeles Rams fans would be more than willing to sacrifice the pair of Golden State civil wars to the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, the most recent trek is partly more satisfying because the final leg before Super Bowl LVI ... won at SoFi Stadium, no less ... was a gritty victory over the red and gold in the NFC Championship Game.

But San Francisco's regular season dominance, having won each of the last seven fall/early winter meetings, including the debut showdowns at SoFi Stadium, no doubt weighs heavily on the bearers of blue and gold, even if they're not willing to fully admit it.

"We’ve got to put the game together as a whole team," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said this week. "I think that's what we did, talking about the NFC Championship game. ... Moments are key ... I feel like in the regular season at times, we have not done good enough in key moments.''

The latest opportunity comes on Sunday after when the 49ers kick off the Rams' post-bye week slate (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox). After San Francisco earned a nationally televised 24-9 win in Santa Clara, Sunday will mark the Rams' final opportunity to best their in-state rivals before next season, barring another playoff meeting.

The funny thing, though neither team is likely finding any humor in the situation, is that the postseason is anything but a guarantee for the defending conference finalists.

Respectful mediocrity reigns in the NFC West, with only the Seattle Seahawks holding a winning record at 4-3. The bye week was perhaps the best thing to happen for the Rams (3-3), whose inactivity allowed them to maintain a half-game lead on San Francisco and the Arizona Cardinals, both at 3-4. The winner of Sunday's game thus has a vital ace up its sleeve and could well lead the division by the end of the weekend, as both Seattle and Arizona each face one-loss teams (the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings respectively).

Head coach Sean McVay feels there's no better way to come out of the bye week.

"I know our guys are excited about our seventh game and against a divisional opponent and being at home, it’ll be great," McVay said. " I love the way that we came back on Monday, you get a bonus day. They had a good bounce in their step. I think just based on a lot of the different things that have unfolded through the first six weeks, it was at the right time.''

As if things weren't challenging enough for the Rams from a psychological perspective, they'll also have to face a familiar for in Christian McCaffrey, who was part of the last blue and yellow contest in Inglewood. As it stood, McCaffrey was perhaps the one thing keeping the Carolina Panthers somewhat watchable, fulfilling that role to the tune of 158 yards from scrimmage in a 24-10 loss.

This time around, McCaffrey found a new gang to roll with, trading in the Panthers' dreary roster for the formidable ranks of George Kittle and old enemy Jimmy Garoppolo, though high-octane option Deebo Samuel has already been ruled out. Defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Fred Warner will likewise make the job no easier.

The Rams are more than aware of the challenges McCaffrey presents, even if they have a 60-minute sample to work with from their last game. Even before McCaffrey's arrival, Los Angeles personnel was well aware of the dangers the Bay Area held.

Seven straight losses, after all, provide a heck of an education.

"They present a unique challenge," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. Obviously (they're) a very physical team, a very fast team, a really well-coached team. They're just a good football team.''

