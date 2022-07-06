Skip to main content

Rams Open Season as Slight Favorites Over Bills

The opening line for the Rams' season opener has shifted back in their favor.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off their Super Bowl defense in just 65 days, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to town to kick off the NFL season. However, despite being reigning Super Bowl champs, the Rams are not heavily favored in their opener against the Bills.  

As it currently stands, the Rams are slight favorites in their season opener at home, despite being seen as slight underdogs less than two weeks ago. 

Opening line: Rams -1 

It was not too long ago that the Rams were slotted as slight underdogs in this one, but the lines have shifted slightly in their favor since. 

This has the potential to be the best game of the season and is the very first game being played. These two teams match up perfectly on paper, with potent offenses headlined by a star quarterback and receiver duo. For the Rams, that would be Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp while the Bills feature Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bills return a defensive unit that was the best in the NFL last season and should have no trouble making life hell for Stafford and the Rams' offense. The Rams still feature Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, while the addition of Bobby Wagner could make the difference in this game. 

