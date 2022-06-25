Bet the Rams? Opening Lines for Rams' First Two Games Revealed

A closer look at the opening lines for the Rams' first two games of the season.

Even though we are still in the middle of the offseason, that doesn't mean we can't go ahead and discuss NFL betting odds.

The opening lines for the Los Angeles Rams' first two games of the season were officially released via Tipico Sportsbook, and we are here to provide way-too-early analysis of both.

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Opening line: Rams +0.5

While the opening line does see the Rams as underdogs in their season opener against the Bills, it is essentially a toss up. The Bills are an early Super Bowl favorite ahead of the 2022 season and it isn't hard to see why.

This has the potential to be the best game of the season and is the very first game being played. These two teams match up perfectly on paper, with potent offenses headlined by superstar quarterbacks and defenses that can make opposing offenses' lives miserable. The Rams might be the early underdogs in this one, but don't be surprised if they come out on top over the Bills.

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Opening line: Rams -13.5

From slight underdogs in the season opener to massive favorites the following week. However, an opening line of nearly two touchdowns might not be that outrageous against a rebuilding Atlanta Falcons team.

The Falcons will likely be starting Marcus Mariota at quarterback against the Rams unless rookie Desmond Ridder steals the show during the offseason. With the departure of quarterback Matt Ryan and the suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley, it isn't too hard to see why this is the largest opening line in the first two weeks of the season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.