'Where's Josh Allen Playing?': NFL Broadcasting VP on Bills-Rams Season Opener

With the release of every teams NFL schedule comes fans looking at their favorite teams schedule and picking out the marquee games to try and attend.

For Rams fans there will be no shortage of marquee matchups, as the Rams face great quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers throughout the season.

While those veteran matchups against Stafford will be highly viewed, they aren't the matchups the league looked at when determining who the Rams would host to open the season.

Rather, that distinction would go to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who nearly led the Bills to the AFC Championship just last season. Now, Allen and the Bills enter the season as betting favorites to win the Super Bowl and present an exciting matchup for the league to market as the season approaches.

“One of the first things we looked at was, where are we going to play?” Bose said during a conference call. “You’re always looking at, ‘Where’s Aaron Rodgers? Tom Brady? The Dallas Cowboys?’ And this year, it’s ‘Where’s Joe Burrow, where’s Josh Allen gonna play?" "Your lasting memories of Josh Allen were some of the most incredible quarterback play and it just felt right and made a lot of sense, one, to just put him right back on that spotlight against the Super Bowl champions."

Allen was electric in 2021, throwing for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 763 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He and the Bills enter the season as many analysts pick to win the Super Bowl, which will make their showdown to open the season against the Rams must-see TV, just like the league wants.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

