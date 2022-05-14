Skip to main content
Rams vs Bills Opening Odds: Already Underdogs?

After a resounding Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams will face tough competition their first game back.

With the NFL schedule release firmly in the rearview mirror, opening week of the 2022-23 NFL season is just around the corner -- and that means so is the NFL betting season. The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will take on the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's first game of the regular season. 

Despite the Rams entering the game as defending Super Bowl champions and sporting an improved roster, the odds for the game are actually close... though, given the Bills' hot streak in last season's playoffs, this isn't much of a surprise.

 Currently, Los Angeles stands as very slight favorites at a -1 point spread but with both teams being an even -110 odds moneyline, per DraftKings' Sportsbook. This means that betting $110 on either team to win the game would result in a $100 profit.

Generally, a three point buffer is given in favor of the home team. Considering that the Rams will be hosting the season opener, as is tradition for Super Bowl champions, they would actually be two-point underdogs to the Buffalo at a neutral venue and five-point underdogs if the Bills were the home team. 

Buffalo is coming fresh off a wildcard round obliteration of the New England Patriots and a gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the greatest football games ever played. With quarterback Josh Allen showing immense development, it's no surprise the Bills are looked at so favorably by oddsmakers. In fact, they are the current Super Bowl favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, Los Angeles has also significantly improved its roster since the Super Bowl win. Free-agent acquisitions wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner highlight a strong offseason that has put the Rams in a great position to defend their title.

The tight odds and star-studded rosters make this season opener must-watch TV -- and it may go down as one of the best season openers in recent memory. 

The game will air on a special edition of Sunday Night Football on Thursday, September 8th at 8:20 pm ET on NBC. 

