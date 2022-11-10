Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol.

McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that they felt like that was the best thing for him."

Though the degree of Stafford’s injury is still unknown, backup quarterback John Wolford would get the start for the Rams in their Week 10 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The news is unquestionably concerning for a Rams offense that has struggled for much of 2022. Despite a sluggish start to his season, Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards, 8 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Struggles along the offensive line, as well as uncertainty surrounding their running game, have contributed to a disappointing output for an offense once lauded for its explosiveness.

Following a difficult 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, a frustrated McVay McVay advised that ‘changes would have to be made,’ related to his team’s offensive approach.

However, it is safe to say that this is not the ‘change’ he had in mind.

Still, Rams’ fans may rightfully have fond memories of Wolford, lending credence to the theory that they would be in good hands should he be given the ball on Sunday.

For those in need of a re-introduction, here is some background on the Rams’ backup quarterback, and ex-Arizona Hotshot.

Wolford attended college at Wake Forest University, where he spent four solid seasons as the Demon Deacons man under center. He was at his most impressive during his 2017 senior season, where he earned second-team all-ACC honors and set school records in single-season passer rating, passing yards, touchdown passes, total offense yards, and touchdowns.

Led by Wolford, Wake Forest earned a berth in the Belk Bowl, taking on Texas A&M. There, he set school bowl game records in completions (32), attempts (49), passing yards (400), and touchdowns (4), becoming the first FBS player since 2000 to pass for over 400 yards, rush for greater than 65 yards, and throw zero interceptions in a bowl game in a 55-52 victory over the Aggies.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wolford signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. However, he was a victim of New York’s final roster cuts in September.

Wolford’s next shot at the pro ranks would be as a ‘Hotshot.’ The Arizona Hotshots of the American Alliance of Football (AAF) drafted Wolford with their second-round pick in the 2019 AAF QB Draft.

In the Hotshots' first regular season game (a 38–22 win over the Salt Lake Stallions) Wolford completed 18 of 29 passes for 275 yards, four touchdowns, and two two-point conversions. For his performance, he was named Week 1 AAF Offensive Player of the Week. Ultimately, he led Arizona to a 5-2 record, having completed 130 passes for 1616 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning an overall rate of 96.3. He also rushed for 160 yards on 36 carries with one touchdown. Statistically, he was the second-best quarterback in the AAF's lone season.

Following the AAF’s suspension of operations, Wolford signed with Los Angeles, where he spent much of the 2019 season on their practice squad, before signing a futures deal with the Rams in December 2019.

Following an injury to ex-Rams starter Jared Goff during a Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, Wolford was tabbed to make the start in the final game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. Facing the daunting task of making his first start with a playoff berth on the line, Wolford’s jitters resulted in his throwing an interception to Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks on his first pass attempt of the game. Still, the ex-Demon Deacon demonstrated his resilience by completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards while also rushing six times for 56 yards. The Rams went on to beat the Cardinals 18-7 to clinch the postseason spot. He became the first quarterback to pass for more than 200 yards and rush for in excess of 50 yards in an NFL debut.

Wolford started for the Rams in their wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks but left in the first quarter with a neck injury after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. He was taken to the hospital and was later released from the hospital the same day. Wolford completed three of six passes for 29 yards prior to leaving the game, which the Rams went on to win 30–20.

Two seasons removed from making his NFL debut, Wolford may once again be in line to make an unexpected start against the Cardinals in Week 10. However, McVay was quick to remind everyone that a decision on Stafford’s availability for Sunday has yet to be made.

"I know Matthew's going to do everything in his power to try to be able to be ready and we'll just take it a day at a time, and see where we are," McVay said.

Yet, he remains confident in Wolford’s skill set and savvy, if needed.

“John's a guy that when he's been in these situations, he's stepped in and done a really good job,” McVay said of Wolford.”And it wasn't too long ago that he had to come in in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs and he performed incredibly well."

Kickoff between the Rams and Cardinals is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, as the home team looks to return to the win column in Week 10.

