Rams 'Changes Have to Be Made,' Says Coach Sean McVay After Loss to Bucs

The past two Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clashed in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams looked far removed from their February glory, are sitting under .500 and featured two struggling offenses.

Final score, Bucs 16, Rams 13 ... and a concession from L.A. coach Sean McVay.

Said McVay: “Not good enough, not even close to good enough, and I’m a part of that.”

And so ...?

"Changes have to be made,'' the coach said.

What happened?

The matchup was a defensive battle. The first half brought seven three-and-outs. The Rams offense accounted for four of those seven first-half quick outs, despite scoring the only touchdown for a 7-6 lead at the half.

The Rams suffered from many of the same problems that have plagued them this season. Poor line play and an inconsistent run game played a big part in the lack of productivity. The Rams rushed for 68 yards, right around their average, while allowing four sacks.

But it was not all bad.

The offense did show flashes of what made them special a season ago. The game's only touchdown was a connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and his top wide receiver Cooper Kupp. With Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea closing in on him, Stafford delivered a strike downfield to Kupp for a 69-yard receiving touchdown, his sixth of the season.

Even the Rams rushing attack saw bright spots. Darnell Henderson put together two rushes that resulted in 10 or more yards. Henderson led the Rams in rushing with 55 yards on 10 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Henderson's 23-yard run in the third quarter was the longest of the season for L.A.

It is these bursts of explosiveness that give hope that the Rams offense can return to the form that boosted them to a Super Bowl.

Moving to 3-5, the Rams will take on their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, at SoFi Stadium next Sunday. ... and "changes'' will be in the air.

