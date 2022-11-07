Rams 'Changes Have to Be Made,' Says Coach Sean McVay After Loss to Bucs
The past two Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clashed in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams looked far removed from their February glory, are sitting under .500 and featured two struggling offenses.
Final score, Bucs 16, Rams 13 ... and a concession from L.A. coach Sean McVay.
Said McVay: “Not good enough, not even close to good enough, and I’m a part of that.”
And so ...?
"Changes have to be made,'' the coach said.
What happened?
The matchup was a defensive battle. The first half brought seven three-and-outs. The Rams offense accounted for four of those seven first-half quick outs, despite scoring the only touchdown for a 7-6 lead at the half.
The Rams suffered from many of the same problems that have plagued them this season. Poor line play and an inconsistent run game played a big part in the lack of productivity. The Rams rushed for 68 yards, right around their average, while allowing four sacks.
Matthew Stafford's Rams Implode Against Tom Brady and Bucs in Tampa Bay
The Los Angeles Rams are back up in the loss column following a tough loss in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers
Rams Hold Slight Lead Over Bucs After Defensive First Half
The Los Angeles Rams are struggling offensively, but hold a slight lead over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after the first half.
Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp didn't seem bothered by his headline-grabbing ankle injury on a long touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
But it was not all bad.
The offense did show flashes of what made them special a season ago. The game's only touchdown was a connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and his top wide receiver Cooper Kupp. With Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea closing in on him, Stafford delivered a strike downfield to Kupp for a 69-yard receiving touchdown, his sixth of the season.
Even the Rams rushing attack saw bright spots. Darnell Henderson put together two rushes that resulted in 10 or more yards. Henderson led the Rams in rushing with 55 yards on 10 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Henderson's 23-yard run in the third quarter was the longest of the season for L.A.
It is these bursts of explosiveness that give hope that the Rams offense can return to the form that boosted them to a Super Bowl.
Moving to 3-5, the Rams will take on their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, at SoFi Stadium next Sunday. ... and "changes'' will be in the air.
Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!