Rams Start OTAs: 3 Key Storylines

The Rams returned to action on Monday with the start of OTAs.

It's been 64 days since the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. But, just like that, it's the start of OTAs.

In that short span, it was far from a boring offseason for Rams fans. From the additions of players like Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to Matt Stafford's offseason extension, it has been a busy last couple of months for L.A.

Now, following an exciting offseason, Rams fans have a lot to look forward to as OTAs begin, which will give them a glimpse at what to expect this upcoming season. Look no further as we provide three potential storylines to follow during Rams OTAs.

Career year for Robinson?

After the career year that Cooper Kupp had in 2021, it is hard to blame Robinson for wanting to join a stacked Rams offense orchestrated by Stafford. Robinson, who put up only 410 yards in 12 games with the Chicago Bears in 2021, should flourish in the Rams system as he will see the field open up due to the weapons around him. Not only that, but Stafford will far and away be the best quarterback he's played with since entering the NFL.

Rich get richer?

With the addition of both Robinson and Wagner, non-Rams fans everywhere were visibly distressed on social media. However, the Rams may not be done there, as they could still add two major free agents to a team that is looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. First, the Rams hope to bring back wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who they traded for during the 2021 season. On the defensive side of the ball, Wagner may not be the only move as the Rams have been reported to show interest in star safety Tryann Mathieu. While they not add either, if the Rams manage to sign both players the rest of the league could be in for a long season.

Extensions for Kupp and Donald?

Coming off of a career year, Kupp could be due for an extension of his own. Following a historic season, which concluded with him being named Super Bowl MVP, the Rams have expressed their intent to reward Kupp for his record-breaking season with a new contract. Meanwhile, Aaron Donald is also in talks for an extension as well, as the talk about him possibly retiring after winning the Super Bowl was put to rest.

