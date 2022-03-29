Cooper Kupp Extension?: Rams Intend To 'Reward' All-Pro WR
The Los Angeles Rams received perhaps the best news of the offseason Tuesday when it was announced that Aaron Donald would return in 2022. He's not the only player that Rams' general manager Les Snead is looking to extend before Week 1.
According to reports, the Rams are also in talks with receiver Cooper Kupp on a new deal. Kupp is currently the 17th highest-paid receiver in the league and has two years remaining on his current three-year, $47.25 million extension.
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Kupp arguably was the biggest offensive factor in 2021 regardless of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with former No. 1 pick Jared Goff, Kupp put up steady numbers. It was only when Stafford arrived he reached a new pinnacle of playstyle.
Last season, Kupp tallied a career-high 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged a league-high 114.5 yards per game and took home Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.
How will this work? There are several ways a deal could be done.
Overtime Changes Coming to NFL Playoff Games
After drama following the ending of games a few teams have proposed a change to make overtime more competitive
'Major Relief': Rams Coach Sean McVay Confirms Aaron Donald Plan - Including New Contract
Rams head coach Sean McVay has confirmed the return of All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, calling it a 'major relief' for the Rams 2022 plans.
‘S—-, Man!’ Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Reaction to Tom Brady Return
McVay on Brady's return: “I was thinking, ‘S---, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?’”
Snead could elect to restructure Kupp's current contract by converting money into a signing bonus that would help free up roughly $10.38 million in cap space. The other way this could get done is by extending him to a multi-year deal now with more incentivized money on the back end.
The Rams are also hopeful to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal in the coming weeks. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season.
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Snead has prefaced in the past that if a deal were to get done, it would be with the intent to use Beckham as a "fresh set of legs" before a postseason push. Last season in eight games, Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Rams' coach Sean McVay stated that while Donald is expected to return, the Rams still must find a way to rework his contract. The three-time defensive player of the year signed a six-year, $135 million extension just before the start of the 2018 season.