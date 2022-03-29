Cooper Kupp Extension?: Rams Intend To 'Reward' All-Pro WR

Cooper Kupp is the next Los Angeles Rams star expected to be paid

The Los Angeles Rams received perhaps the best news of the offseason Tuesday when it was announced that Aaron Donald would return in 2022. He's not the only player that Rams' general manager Les Snead is looking to extend before Week 1.

According to reports, the Rams are also in talks with receiver Cooper Kupp on a new deal. Kupp is currently the 17th highest-paid receiver in the league and has two years remaining on his current three-year, $47.25 million extension.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrate during the Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp

Kupp arguably was the biggest offensive factor in 2021 regardless of the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even with former No. 1 pick Jared Goff, Kupp put up steady numbers. It was only when Stafford arrived he reached a new pinnacle of playstyle.

Last season, Kupp tallied a career-high 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged a league-high 114.5 yards per game and took home Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

How will this work? There are several ways a deal could be done.

Snead could elect to restructure Kupp's current contract by converting money into a signing bonus that would help free up roughly $10.38 million in cap space. The other way this could get done is by extending him to a multi-year deal now with more incentivized money on the back end.

The Rams are also hopeful to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal in the coming weeks. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 Cooper Kupp Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp

Snead has prefaced in the past that if a deal were to get done, it would be with the intent to use Beckham as a "fresh set of legs" before a postseason push. Last season in eight games, Beckham recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Rams' coach Sean McVay stated that while Donald is expected to return, the Rams still must find a way to rework his contract. The three-time defensive player of the year signed a six-year, $135 million extension just before the start of the 2018 season.