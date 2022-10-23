Skip to main content

Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?

How can the Rams afford a trade for Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners.

But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players. 

According to ESPN, the Rams are among the teams that have called the Panthers about pass-rusher Brian Burns.

But before Rams fans get too excited - because L.A. does have a need here and this is becoming an NFC West arms race - the report also notes that "the Panthers are looking for at least two first-round picks for Burns.''

We're sure the other supposed bidders - the Eagles and Chiefs - will share the view that such a cost is far too pricy. And of course, not only would L.A. not pay that price - L.A. cannot pay that price, as the Rams cupboard does not have a lot of first-round picks sitting around waiting to be dealt.

It is worth noting that the Panthers also leaked that it would take first-rounders to get McCaffrey, when in fact San Francisco made its deal without such an inclusion.

Burns has had nine sacks in each of his last two seasons and already has four in six games this season and as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, he's an attractive piece. But even in a bidding war ... the Rams only have so much to bid.

