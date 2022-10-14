Skip to main content

Rams vs. Panthers Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams host the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to find some winning ways.
The Carolina Panthers travel west to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have struggled this season with just three combined wins between the two teams.

The Panthers are fresh off a 37-15 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers where the San Francisco defense buried Carolina early. It was the Panthers' 10th loss in 11 games. 

The quarterback position is still one of uncertainty for Carolina as Baker Mayfield got the start but struggled, with no touchdown passes and a pick-six given up to the 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley.

Los Angeles is still recovering from a 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a game where the Rams were no match for the Dallas defense or rushing attack.

The Cowboys ran for 163 yards on Sunday while the defense prevented an offense from scoring 20 points for the fifth time in five games this season.

WHAT: Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1:05 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Carolina Panthers +10.5 (-118), Los Angles Rams -10.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Panthers +375, Rams -500

