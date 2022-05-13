Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

The Rams have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2022

The NFL has released its schedule for the 2022-23 season, and it is loaded with marquee matchups

And for the Los Angeles Rams, the season opener is no exception, with Matthew Stafford and Co. set to begin the defense of their Super Bowl against a familiar foe - Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills.

Another interesting matchup, however, is the Rams' nationally televised Christmas Day matinee matchup at home against the new-look Denver Broncos and their star quarterback, Russell Wilson.

The Game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Wilson joined Denver in a blockbuster trade that sent Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant, along with two first-round picks to Seattle. A nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Wilson is coming off of a disappointing season in Seattle, in which he was one of the few bright spots for the team, throwing for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just six interceptions, and completed 64.8 percent of his passes.. Miller and Wilson were two of the most high profile moves in free agency this offseason, with Miller signing a 6-year, $120 million deal to join Buffalo. Acquired from the Broncos at the trade deadline last season, Miller became the missing piece of Sean McVay's roster to get back to Super Bowl contention. Although better known for his ability to disrupt the quarterback, Miller thrived against the run during the regular season, recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games

You can view the entire Rams 2022 schedule below:

Week 1: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:20 PM on NBC

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 3 at 5:15 PM on ESPN

Week 5: Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 9: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:25 PM on CBS

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:25 PM on Fox

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 AM on FOX

Week 12: Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:25 PM on FOX

Week 13: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:05 PM on FOX

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:15 PM on Prime Video

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 19 at 5:15 PM on ESPN

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. P.T

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:20 PM on NBC

Week 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, Jan. 7/8, TBD

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.