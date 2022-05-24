Skip to main content

Aaron Donald not at Rams OTAs: 'Dialogue's Good'- Sean McVay

McVay offered an update on Donald's contract situation on the first day of OTAs.

If Rams fans were expecting any updates on the status of Aaron Donald's potential contract extension with the beginning of voluntary Organized Team Activities, then they will be disappointed as there are no updates as of Monday. 

Donald did not report to the first day of the Rams' voluntary OTAs, but that does not worry Sean McVay in the slightest. McVay told reporters on Monday that he had spoken to Donald, and the "dialogue's good," still between the two parties. 

While it may be concerning to fans that Donald did not appear for OTA's on Monday, it is important to remember that they are voluntary and it is not entirely uncommon for veterans to not show up at first. 

He will be entering his ninth season with the Rams, and it is expected that he takes as much time off in the offseason as he can to recover before the start of the 2022 season in September. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For anyone who might doubt Donald as a result of him not showing up for Rams' voluntary OTAs, simply look at his stats from 2021 and see what he did at age 30 to see that he is not slowing down. In 2021 Donald racked up 12.5 sacks, anchoring a Rams defense that was crucial in their Super Bowl run. 

At the end of the day, Donald will likely show up for mandatory offseason programs and workouts, but until then he has earned some extra time off, and has given Rams fans no reason to panic in terms of a holdout happening this season. 

