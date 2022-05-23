Skip to main content

Rams HC Sean McVay Thinks WR Tutu Atwell 'Can be That Guy'

McVay recently discussed what he's seen from Atwell so far this offseason.

When the Rams used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Tutu Atwell, a wide receiver out of Louisville, it appeared to be a reach at the time. However, there was patience to see if McVay could utilize his speed and turn him into a deep threat in the Rams offense. 

Fast forward one year and to some the pick of Atwell is already being written off as a bust and a bad pick. To McVay though, he is not willing to write off Atwell after only one season that was ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury. 

USATSI_17068624

Tutu Atwell

USATSI_16956366
USATSI_16788520

"When you look at it, Tutu Atwell’s a guy that got injured. I think he’s looked really good this offseason program up to this point," McVay said.

That is not to say Atwell will automatically be given a starting role in the Rams offense, but there is no doubt that McVay has faith in the receiver to carve out a role in a talented receiver room, especially as a deep threat. 

“I still believe Tutu can be that guy,” McVay said. "By no means is the book written on Tutu Atwell. He had the shoulder injury. He’s looked really good. He’s done a great job of responding the right way.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14765264
Play

Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dickerson mcvay snead
Play

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

The legendary running back is making his influence felt amongst the Rams' new rookie draft class

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
Play

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

After two seasons away from the NFL, Gurley has moved on and is happy with his current situation

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago

It is hard not to see what McVay sees in Atwell, as he racked up 2,303 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 139 receptions, averaging 16.6 yards per reception. Those stats, paired with his 4.32 40-yard dash, will leave McVay optimistic that 2022 can be a breakout season for Atwell. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_14765264
News

Rams Re-Sign DB Jake Gervase

By Ram Digest Staff1 hour ago
dickerson mcvay snead
News

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
News

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
USATSI_17682101
News

2021 NFL Draft Regrade: How did the Rams Do?

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
USATSI_17691614
News

'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 22, 2022
Day136.00.63
News

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

By Matt GalatzanMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17364830
News

'Guys Have To Step Up': Rams Justin Hollins Looks To Replace Von Miller's Production

By Cole ThompsonMay 20, 2022