Rams HC Sean McVay Thinks WR Tutu Atwell 'Can be That Guy'

McVay recently discussed what he's seen from Atwell so far this offseason.

When the Rams used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Tutu Atwell, a wide receiver out of Louisville, it appeared to be a reach at the time. However, there was patience to see if McVay could utilize his speed and turn him into a deep threat in the Rams offense.

Fast forward one year and to some the pick of Atwell is already being written off as a bust and a bad pick. To McVay though, he is not willing to write off Atwell after only one season that was ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury.

"When you look at it, Tutu Atwell’s a guy that got injured. I think he’s looked really good this offseason program up to this point," McVay said.

That is not to say Atwell will automatically be given a starting role in the Rams offense, but there is no doubt that McVay has faith in the receiver to carve out a role in a talented receiver room, especially as a deep threat.

“I still believe Tutu can be that guy,” McVay said. "By no means is the book written on Tutu Atwell. He had the shoulder injury. He’s looked really good. He’s done a great job of responding the right way.”

It is hard not to see what McVay sees in Atwell, as he racked up 2,303 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 139 receptions, averaging 16.6 yards per reception. Those stats, paired with his 4.32 40-yard dash, will leave McVay optimistic that 2022 can be a breakout season for Atwell.

