Rams vs. Bills: How Does CB Jalen Ramsey Look Ahead of Rams' Season Opener?

Sean McVay offered an update on Ramsey's health ahead of the Rams' game against the Bills.

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl defense begins on Sept. 8, when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to town to kick off their season

While the Rams look to repeat as Super Bowl champions for a second straight year, to do so, it will be helpful if they can remain relatively healthy throughout the season. They have dealt with injuries this offseason but will have key players available for their season opener against the Bills.

Among those key players who are expected to be ready to go on Thursday night is superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey. On Friday, coach Sean McVay talked about Ramsey's health and his expectations for him on Thursday. 

“He’s feeling good. He sure looks damn good out here,” McVay said. “He’s feeling good and he’s gonna be ready to roll on the 8th.”

Ramsey played through two shoulder sprains in the latter half of last season as he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Despite initially opting not to have surgery, when the injuries weren't healing as they had hoped, he underwent surgery on his left shoulder in June, which he has been working his way back from. 

Last season Ramsey recorded 77 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also recorded four interceptions and one fumble recovery, showing his ability to force turnovers. 

If the Rams want to repeat and claim another Lombardi Trophy, doing so could hinge on the health and availability of Ramsey. Should he miss any games this season, the Rams will lose a vocal leader on defense and the best member of their secondary, which could spell trouble. 

