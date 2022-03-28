'Dolphins Offense Will Be Scary': Rams Sean McVay Weighs In On Mike McDaniel

Sean McVay gave a compliment to Mike McDaniel and his offense with the Miami Dolphins

Sean McVay doesn't toss out compliments of opposing coaches often. When going into detail on why someone will be successful, it's best to pay attention.

The Los Angeles Rams' coach was asked about new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and how he'll fit into his new role. First serving under McVay in Washington, McDaniel rose up the ranks under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, eventually becoming a hot name on the head coaching market.

McVay knows top-tier offensive production. Even before the trade of receiver Tyreek Hill, Miami added speed to its offense. Throwing in a vertical receiver of Hill's pedigree into the mix only should excite Dolphins' fans more knowing what McDaniel has done in the past.

“It’s going to be scary,” McVay told the Miami Herald when asked about the Dolphins offense. “Mike [McDaniel] and I go way back working together in Washington. He’s obviously been around one of the best in Kyle Shanahan for a handful of years. He’s going to do a great job putting players in position to succeed. They’re going to be explosive. It’s going to be a lot of fireworks. They’re going to be fun to watch.”

McVay said that adding that type of speed is "rare" in the NFL. Keep in mind Miami drafted receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick last April. The Dolphins also signed receiver Cedrick Wilson along with running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in order to build around third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Everybody wants that speed to add Raheem and get a player like Tyreek with what they already have,” Shanahan said of the former 49ers' running back. “It’s a hell of a deal for those guys.”

McVay's weakness during the regular season has been Shanahan's/McDaniel's offense in San Francisco. Since arriving in 2017, the 49ers won seven of the 10 matchups against Los Angeles, including the past six games.

McDaniel served on Shanahan's staff since the 2015 season with Atlanta. Initially named the run game coordinator, he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 after pass game coordinator Mike LaFleur left last offseason to become the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

In five seasons, McDaniel has helped the 49ers finish top 10 in total offense twice. Last season, San Francisco finished seventh in offensive production, averaging 375.5 yards and 25.1 points per game.

Los Angeles will not face Miami in 2022 or in 2023. For now, McVay will only get to watch his former colleague from afar until 2024 when the AFC East is scheduled to play the NFC West.