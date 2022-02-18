Report: Rams to Interview Falcons' Charles London for Offensive Coordinator Position
Kevin O'Connell was introduced this week as the Vikings' 10th head coach in franchise history, leaving the Rams offensive coordinator position vacant.
While one internal candidate for the role is assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown, the Rams are also set to due their due diligence of filling the role externally as well.
The Rams are set to interview Charles London from the Falcons for their offensive coordinator position, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
London spent the 2021 season as the Falcons quarterback coach. Prior to his first year in Atlanta, working with quarterback Matt Ryan, London spent the previous six years between the Texans and Bears – each consuming the role of the running backs coach.
London, 46, also completed an interview earlier this month with the Dolphins following Miami's recent hiring of coach Mike McDaniel.
In addition to Brown and London each being respectable candidates for the Rams offensive coordinator role, Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen is also a name to monitor. Coen spent three years on Sean McVay's coaching staff from 2018-2020, serving as the team's assistant wide receiver coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.
After a season away from the club – joining the college ranks as an offensive coordinator – Coen is in the mix for the Rams' offensive coordinator duties as they conduct a search to replace another McVay understudy who has gone on to earn a head coaching position.
