Winning a Super Bowl requires immense talent and depth throughout an organization, from players to coaches and beyond.

For the Los Angeles Rams, their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI only reaffirmed the belief of many around the league: the Rams' staff was one of the best and deepest groups in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell departed to take the head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the Rams with only two top-five coaches, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin.

Appearing on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, Tomlin was asked which five head coaches he'd attempt to get if he was a general manager. Almost immediately, he singled out Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“I love my young go-getters out west, McVay and (Kyle) Shanahan,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been boys with those guys a long time. They’re challenging schematically. They take it personal. They’re trying to put their foot on your throat each and every week, and I think their players sense that and buy into that.”

McVay, 36, arrived in Los Angeles with the team facing a 12-year playoff drought, which he instantly ended. Through five years on the job, McVay has brought the Rams to the playoffs four times (including two Super Bowl trips) and has yet to have a losing season.

To make matters even better for the defending Super Bowl champions, McVay wasn't the only staff member to make Tomlin's list. The honor went to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who Tomlin mentioned is a good friend of his.

“I think he was significant in terms of getting (the Rams) over the top this year,” Tomlin said. “His presence is always felt. Wherever he’s been, whatever side of the ball he works on, he’s always getting after it.”

This isn't the first time Tomlin has heaped praise on Morris in the last few months.

“I’ve been in the National Football League for over 20 years,” Tomlin said on the “Pivot Podcast” in June. “I know the coaches, and I know some of the guys being denied are in the top 32. Raheem Morris is the best coach I know and have ever been around that don’t have a head job.”

In addition to McVay, Morris and Shanahan, Tomlin rounded out his list with the Chiefs' Andy Reid and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who now works with Tomlin as the Steelers' linebacker's coach.

When Tomlin talks, people listen. Considering his conviction on Morris' skill set, it seems like a matter of when, not if, he gets another chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

In the meantime, the Rams will appreciate the rest of the league once again overlooking Morris as he and McVay seek to lead Los Angeles to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

