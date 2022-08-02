The Los Angeles Rams concluded their fourth open practice of training camp at the campus of U.C Irvine Monday, and did so once again with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the sideline as he deals with a shoulder injury that lingered from last season's Super Bowl run.

Ramsey's fiery personality and undeterred passion for the game has never been a secret during his six-year career. And according to Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, this passion has turned Ramsey into quite the coach from the sidelines, as he continuously wants to point things out that his sharp and fresh football eye is catching.

On Sunday, Morris jokingly called it "terrible" to have Ramsey as a coach on the sidelines during training camp since "he's got all the answers."

"Actually it’s terrible having him as a coach," Morris said. "He’s got all the answers. He wants to make all the checks. He wants to do all this stuff. He’s like a really good player that turns into a coach and they become a really bad coach and they end up quitting and doing something else. That's who he is right now. I can't wait till he is a player again."

While Ramsey has been a great early mentor for rookie defensive backs like Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, the Rams probably can't wait till he's back on the field either. But jokes aside, Morris said he enjoys seeing Ramsey's investment in the team and players come out at times like this.

"He is a lot of fun though," Morris said. "Seeing him and how involved he is into what we do and how invested he is into his young players. This is the time of the year for that, right? We all know Ramsey. He can have some moments where emotion takes over what he wants and what he really believes, but his true essence of who he is comes out in these times in the meeting rooms and in training camp."

Ramsey's role as a sideline coach is only temporary, as he's expected to be ready for Week 1. But it's these small offseason moments that Morris feels will help the team down the line toward another ring.

"You hope that builds him to become a better player when he doesn't have the best days that he wants or is not getting communicated the way he was because he relied on these types of experiences. That’s only going to help him be a better player, better leader, a better everything for us.”

The Rams have a break from practices Tuesday before continuing on Wednesday.

