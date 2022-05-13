Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

LA has the fifth-best odds (+1200) to repeat as champions this season

Super Bowl hangover for the Los Angeles Rams? Hardly. LA enters the 2022-2023 still as one of the most talented teams in the league.

And if recent over/under win totals for the top team in the NFL are any indication, the Rams could be well on their way toward competing for another Super Bowl.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams' projected over/under win total is at 10.5 wins, slightly below their 12-5 finish from this past season.

LA has the league's toughest strength of schedule based on opponent 2021-2022 win percentage (.567).

Although estimating 10 or 11 wins for the Rams might be a bit low for the expectations of some LA fans, the total is impressive when taking a glance at some of the teams the Rams have to face this season.

Rams will begin their season in a home-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:20 p.m. P.T as part of the NFL Kickoff game. After that, things don't exactly get easier.

Aside from two meetings apiece with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers, the Rams will have tough matchups with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos

Aside from Russell Wilson of the Broncos and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, who both missed multiple games last season due to injury ailments, the Rams will face seven other quarterbacks who finished in the top 10 in passing yards alongside Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady led the league with 5,316 passing yards followed by Chargers' Justin Herbert (second, 5,014), Stafford (third, 4,886), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (fourth, 4,839), Raiders' Derek Carr (fifth, 4,804), Dallas' Dak Prescott (seventh, 4,449), Buffalo's Josh Allen (eighth, 4,407), and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (10th, 4,115).

NFL scheduling requires the defending Super Bowl champs to draw matchups with the first-place division finishers from a season ago, but this is some unprecedented talent LA will have to face this season.

