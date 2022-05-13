Skip to main content

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

LA has the fifth-best odds (+1200) to repeat as champions this season

Super Bowl hangover for the Los Angeles Rams? Hardly. LA enters the 2022-2023 still as one of the most talented teams in the league.

And if recent over/under win totals for the top team in the NFL are any indication, the Rams could be well on their way toward competing for another Super Bowl.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

donald

Aaron Donald

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams' projected over/under win total is at 10.5 wins, slightly below their 12-5 finish from this past season.

LA has the league's toughest strength of schedule based on opponent 2021-2022 win percentage (.567).

Although estimating 10 or 11 wins for the Rams might be a bit low for the expectations of some LA fans, the total is impressive when taking a glance at some of the teams the Rams have to face this season.

Rams will begin their season in a home-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:20 p.m. P.T as part of the NFL Kickoff game. After that, things don't exactly get easier.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

A look at who the Rams will be playing this preseason.

By Connor Zimmerlee28 seconds ago
28 seconds ago
USATSI_18152924
Play

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

The Rams have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2022

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
16 hours ago
josh allen
Play

Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

The defending champ Rams have an enticing season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
16 hours ago
josh allen

Josh Allen

brady mcv

Sean McVay (left) and Tom Brady

aaron donald russ wilson clutch

Russell Wilson (left) and Aaron Donald

Aside from two meetings apiece with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers, the Rams will have tough matchups with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos

Aside from Russell Wilson of the Broncos and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals, who both missed multiple games last season due to injury ailments, the Rams will face seven other quarterbacks who finished in the top 10 in passing yards alongside Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady led the league with 5,316 passing yards followed by Chargers' Justin Herbert (second, 5,014), Stafford (third, 4,886), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (fourth, 4,839), Raiders' Derek Carr (fifth, 4,804), Dallas' Dak Prescott (seventh, 4,449), Buffalo's Josh Allen (eighth, 4,407), and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (10th, 4,115).

NFL scheduling requires the defending Super Bowl champs to draw matchups with the first-place division finishers from a season ago, but this is some unprecedented talent LA will have to face this season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

By Connor Zimmerlee28 seconds ago
USATSI_18152924
News

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
josh allen
News

Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Rams helmet on sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

By Ram Digest Staff17 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Rams Return... For Right Price

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
donald
News

PFF Says Rams' Most Underrated Player Is ... Aaron Donald?

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Rams-Sean-McVay-Matthew-Stafford
News

QB Gauntlet: Rams' Defense Faces Some of NFL's Best Passers This Season

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
USATSI_13862177
News

How Close Were the Rams to Trading Up for Logan Bruss?

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 11, 2022