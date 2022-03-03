Rams Free Agency: RB Sony Michel Could Move to These 2 Teams

The former Patriot was LA's workhorse in the final stretch of the regular season

The Los Angeles Rams found a way to win Super Bowl LVI despite mustering just 43 rushing yards against Cincinnati on Feb. 13. in what was the league's eighth-worst rushing offense (99 yards per game) during the regular season.

Despite the forgettable rushing attack, running back Sony Michel led the team in carries (208) and rush yards (845) during the regular season after arriving via trade from New England last August following Cam Akers' achilles injury.

But Akers, who is set to be a big part of the team's future and returned as LA's lead-back during the championship run, forced the former Georgia product to take a backseat. Michel totaled 26 carries for 80 yards in four postseason games, including just two carries for two yards in the Super Bowl.

The former Patriot is now set to hit free agency, with a projected market value of $5 million. Michel's return to LA seems unlikely, as Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are set to be the Rams backfield tandem moving forward. All three splitting touches next season just isn't a realistic scenario.

Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Sony Michel Sony Michel Sony Michel

"At the end of the day, Sean, myself, our staff, we have to prioritize that group," Rams general manager Les Snead said Wednesday regarding the team's pending free agents. "We'll keep that priority in house."

Michel performed admirably with Henderson Jr. on injured reserve late in the season, totaling at least 18 carries in each of LA's final six games. So, which teams would benefit from signing a powerful runner like Michel?

Houston Texans

The Texans had the worst rushing offense in the league this past season. Houston was last in yards per game (83.6), rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and tied for last in rushing scores (eight).

Under coach David Culley, who has since been replaced by Bucs defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans struggled with a committee approach that saw David Johnson, Rex Burkhead, and Mark Ingram produce little success.

Some of the blame can be put on Houston's offensive line performance or overall scheme, but Michel has proved he can be a workhorse RB1 on a team looking to rebuild. The Texans certainly have multiple areas in need of improvement, but running back should be at the top of the list.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr. Sony Michel

Las Vegas Raiders

Michel is clearly talented enough to assume a lead-back role, but the Raiders could be a potential fit for the 27-year-old as a backup to an injury-prone Josh Jacobs.

Despite being a playoff team, Las Vegas had one of the worst running attacks in the NFL, rushing for 1,617 total yards and averaging just 95.1 rush yards per game. Both marks were fifth-worst in the league.

New Vegas coach Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England Raiders running back Kenyan Drake suffered a season-ending ankle injury in December, making

