Super Reunion for Rams & Bengals

Last season's Super Bowl opponents will meet again before the start of the upcoming season.

Not many predicted the two teams that were in last season's Super Bowl. Now, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are forever linked, and that relationship add another chapter for the official season kicks off this fall.

Along with the official release of the 2022 schedule for all 32 teams, preseason schedules were also revealed. The Rams and Bengals will meet in Cincinnati in Week 3 of the preseason, though time and date is still TBD.

But in the week leading up to the game, the two teams will hold a joint practice together, according to reports Thursday.

The practice will provide the teams with a chance to get the starters some reps against opposing competition without risking injury in a meaningless preseason game. However, the Bengals may have a tinge of motivation for that that exhibition affair considering what happened just a few short months ago.

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion. A game that was close throughout, LA made the final push on its home field when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp for a 1-yard go-head score and 23-20 lead with 1:25 to play.

Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after posting eight catches, 92 yards and two touchdowns.

