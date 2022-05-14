Skip to main content

Super Reunion for Rams & Bengals

Last season's Super Bowl opponents will meet again before the start of the upcoming season.

Not many predicted the two teams that were in last season's Super Bowl. Now, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are forever linked, and that relationship add another chapter for the official season kicks off this fall.

Along with the official release of the 2022 schedule for all 32 teams, preseason schedules were also revealed. The Rams and Bengals will meet in Cincinnati in Week 3 of the preseason, though time and date is still TBD.

But in the week leading up to the game, the two teams will hold a joint practice together, according to reports Thursday.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey (left) and Ja'Marr Chase

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers

The practice will provide the teams with a chance to get the starters some reps against opposing competition without risking injury in a meaningless preseason game. However, the Bengals may have a tinge of motivation for that that exhibition affair considering what happened just a few short months ago.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Matthew Stafford Has No Idea What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Matchup vs. Broncos

Matthew Stafford's biggest worry on Christmas day might not be the Broncos' defense

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Sean-McVay-breaks-silence-on-Bobby-Wagner-signing-1024x574
Play

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to Signing?

This isn't the first time an offseason unexpected meeting led to an addition to the Rams' roster

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
19 hours ago
brady mcv
Play

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

McVay jokingly talked about Brady's new contract recently on The Rich Eisen Show.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
21 hours ago

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion. A game that was close throughout, LA made the final push on its home field when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp for a 1-yard go-head score and 23-20 lead with 1:25 to play.

Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after posting eight catches, 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LA Rams

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LA Rams

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matthew Stafford Has No Idea What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Matchup vs. Broncos

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
Sean-McVay-breaks-silence-on-Bobby-Wagner-signing-1024x574
News

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to Signing?

By Timm Hamm19 hours ago
brady mcv
News

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
USATSI_17362429
News

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

By Zach DimmittMay 13, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18152924
News

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

By Matt GalatzanMay 12, 2022
josh allen
News

Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Rams helmet on sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

By Ram Digest StaffMay 12, 2022