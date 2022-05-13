Matthew Stafford Has No Idea What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Matchup vs. Broncos

Matthew Stafford's biggest worry on Christmas day might not be the Broncos' defense

The NFL revealed its full schedule on Thursday night, and coming off of their first Super Bowl win in two decades, the Los Angeles Rams will have an extremely tough road to repeat.

One of the most difficult games of the season will come in a nationally televised Christmas Day matinee matchup at home against the new-look Denver Broncos and their star quarterback, Russell Wilson -- A game that is currently set to be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

However, the biggest worry for Stafford on Christmas day might not be the Broncos' defense, but what to tell his children about where their presents are.

USA Today Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a great question. I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly was saying maybe we just tell the kids that Christmas is the next day,” Stafford said on NFL Network after the schedule release. “But, uh, I don’t know. I’m not really sure what we’re gonna do there. Turn the TV off Chandler and Sawyer if you’re watching. We’ll figure that out when we get there, but maybe that is a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents. We’ll see him after the game.’ I don’t know. Either that or I go over there super early in the morning but that doesn’t sound like a good plan.”

The Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback.

Stafford himself is coming off of what of the most prolific seasons in his career, in which he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 scores, tying a career-high in touchdown passes in the process.

