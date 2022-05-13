Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Has No Idea What To Tell His Kids About Rams Christmas Day Matchup vs. Broncos

Matthew Stafford's biggest worry on Christmas day might not be the Broncos' defense

The NFL revealed its full schedule on Thursday night, and coming off of their first Super Bowl win in two decades, the Los Angeles Rams will have an extremely tough road to repeat

One of the most difficult games of the season will come in a nationally televised Christmas Day matinee matchup at home against the new-look Denver Broncos and their star quarterback, Russell Wilson -- A game that is currently set to be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. 

However, the biggest worry for Stafford on Christmas day might not be the Broncos' defense, but what to tell his children about where their presents are.

Matthew Stafford
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a great question. I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly was saying maybe we just tell the kids that Christmas is the next day,” Stafford said on NFL Network after the schedule release. “But, uh, I don’t know. I’m not really sure what we’re gonna do there. Turn the TV off Chandler and Sawyer if you’re watching. We’ll figure that out when we get there, but maybe that is a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents. We’ll see him after the game.’ I don’t know. Either that or I go over there super early in the morning but that doesn’t sound like a good plan.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sean-McVay-breaks-silence-on-Bobby-Wagner-signing-1024x574
Play

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to Signing?

This isn't the first time an offseason unexpected meeting led to an addition to the Rams' roster

By Timm Hamm38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
brady mcv
Play

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

McVay jokingly talked about Brady's new contract recently on The Rich Eisen Show.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17362429
Play

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

LA has the fifth-best odds (+1200) to repeat as champions this season

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback.

Stafford himself is coming off of what of the most prolific seasons in his career, in which he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 scores, tying a career-high in touchdown passes in the process.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Sean-McVay-breaks-silence-on-Bobby-Wagner-signing-1024x574
News

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to Signing?

By Timm Hamm38 minutes ago
brady mcv
News

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
USATSI_17362429
News

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

By Connor Zimmerlee6 hours ago
USATSI_18152924
News

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
josh allen
News

Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Rams helmet on sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

By Ram Digest Staff23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Rams Return... For Right Price

By Matt GalatzanMay 12, 2022