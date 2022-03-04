Super Bowl Rewind: Ranking Rams' Top Plays From 2022 Playoffs

LA needed some spectacular plays and finishes on the way to reaching "football heaven"

The 2022 NFL Playoffs had some of the most memorable finishes in recent memory, with the Rams right at the center of it all.

A team's journey towards a Super Bowl victory is always challenging, as a month of playoff football tends to be filled with emotions and tight finishes throughout.

This was certainly the case for the Los Angles Rams this postseason, as the team's path toward the football mountaintop saw three of four playoff victories end in a three-point win.

Let's rank the top five plays from an LA postseason run that ended in the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since 2000. Click on each title to view the play.

Matthew Stafford Cooper Kupp (left) and Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay

The Divisional Round matchup between the Rams and the defending champ Buccaneers was not only one of the best playoff games of this season but of all time. Before LA nearly blew a 27-3 lead on the road, Kupp put the Rams up 17-3 after going untouched into the end zone early in the second quarter.

The third meeting of the season between the 49ers and the Rams lived up to its NFC Championship-level hype heading into the final minutes. With 1:20 left, the Niners were desperate for a chance at a field goal down 20-17. But on third down, Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo forced an errant throw as he was being pulled to the ground by Rams star Aaron Donald. The ball wound up in the arms of LA defensive back Travin Howard and punched the Rams' ticket to the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. (left) and Eli Apple Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Ramsey (left) and Ja'Marr Chase Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp embraced by teammates following a touchdown

After Tampa Bay stormed back from 24 down to tie the game at 27-27 in the final minute, the Rams had one last shot at pulling out a win. With 26 seconds left, Matthew Stafford launched a moonshot to Kupp, who was streaking down the middle of the field. The 44-yard completion set up Rams kicker Matt Gay at the 12-yard line for a game-winning as time expired.

Los Angeles needed a touchdown trailing 20-16 with under two minutes to play. So it seemed fitting that Kupp would finish things off to complete one of the best seasons ever by an NFL receiver. His one-yard score wasn't flashy, but it gave the Rams the lead, and the Super Bowl, for good.

Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765 Cooper Kupp (right) and Eli Apple Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

Donald's fourth-down pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the play that won it all for the Rams. Down 23-20 with 43 seconds left, Cincinnati had put together a promising drive up to that point and were set up at LA's 49-yard line. Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson hadn't missed a field goal all postseason, so overtime seemed inevitable. Instead, Donald broke free into the backfield and swung Burrow around, forcing a throw that fell incomplete.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.