WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season

LA continues to soak in its Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

After a season that saw the Los Angeles Rams close out a Super Bowl win in their home stadium, the team felt like a thank you was in order.

On Thursday, the Rams' YouTube page posted a video titled "Thank You, Rams Fans," which includes multiple soundbites from players like Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford.

"I just thank the fans, you know, for their support,” Donald says in the video.“Being there, rocking with us. Playing at SoFi this year with the fans has been huge man, it's been fun."

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams fans react during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) celebrates with fans after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles had an underwhelming 5-3 record at home this season, a surprising mark for a team that went on to win it all.

But after losing the regular-season finale, the Rams secured three of four playoffs wins at SoFi Stadium. The home crowd made itself felt in the biggest moments.

"To the Los Angles Rams fans: You're some of the best fans in the world," Miller said.

The video even includes a clip of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, whose Buccaneers lost 34-24 at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.

"It's a very loud stadium," Brady says in the video. "One of the louder ones we've been in."

The result didn't change when the two teams matched up in the Division Round, as the Rams pulled off a thrilling victory in their only road game of the 2022 postseason.

LA fans will have to wait a few more months until their team is back on the field. In the meantime, it's going to be a continuous celebration of the franchise's first ring since 2000.

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.