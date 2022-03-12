WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season
After a season that saw the Los Angeles Rams close out a Super Bowl win in their home stadium, the team felt like a thank you was in order.
On Thursday, the Rams' YouTube page posted a video titled "Thank You, Rams Fans," which includes multiple soundbites from players like Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford.
"I just thank the fans, you know, for their support,” Donald says in the video.“Being there, rocking with us. Playing at SoFi this year with the fans has been huge man, it's been fun."
Los Angeles had an underwhelming 5-3 record at home this season, a surprising mark for a team that went on to win it all.
But after losing the regular-season finale, the Rams secured three of four playoffs wins at SoFi Stadium. The home crowd made itself felt in the biggest moments.
"To the Los Angles Rams fans: You're some of the best fans in the world," Miller said.
The video even includes a clip of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, whose Buccaneers lost 34-24 at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.
"It's a very loud stadium," Brady says in the video. "One of the louder ones we've been in."
The result didn't change when the two teams matched up in the Division Round, as the Rams pulled off a thrilling victory in their only road game of the 2022 postseason.
LA fans will have to wait a few more months until their team is back on the field. In the meantime, it's going to be a continuous celebration of the franchise's first ring since 2000.
