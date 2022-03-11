Rams Free Agency Focus? 'Run it Back' in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are focused on retaining as much of their 2021 Super Bowl roster as possible

The Los Angeles Rams have one focus heading into the offseason -- retain as much of the roster that carried them to a Super Bowl LVI win as possible.

That may be easier said than done.

With their current roster in place, the Rams currently sit with an estimated cap space of more than $20 million over the $208 million limit.

That means that no matter what, there must be some turnover. However, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, they will do everything they can to bring as much back as they can.

"It's been such a whirlwind, to say the least," Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier this month. "Now you start to move forward. You want to keep as many foundational pieces in place while not being naïve to the fact it's a brand-new year. There's going to be a lot of turnover ... The first step for us is trying to sign as many of our own (free agents as possible)."

One of the first dominoes to fall in that process will be securing their quarterback.

Matthew Stafford is coming off of a year in which he lit up opposing defenses, on his way to one of the most productive seasons in his 12-year career.

Stafford completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards and a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions.

"There's definitely going to be an intentional plan and (an extension for Stafford) is a part of that to make it all work," Rams GM Les Snead recently said. "But the blueprint that's on paper now is to tackle the players whose contracts are going to expire because that's what we know is coming down the pike and is most urgent."

However, that may prove to be a little pricier of a plan than Snead had originally envisioned.

Stafford's original extension price was thought to be $45 million.

Then, last week, the Green Bay Packers extended 38-year-old quarterback Aaron Rogers with a 4-year $200 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NFL History.

Meaning, that Rogers very well could have set the market for the most recent Super Bowl-winning QB's next payday.

The Rams won't stop at bringing back Stafford either and have their eyes set on retaining edge Von Miller, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and wideout Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

Beckham Jr. will be a particularly interesting case, following the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, which could leave him out for anywhere between 8-12 months.

"We'd definitely like Odell to be a part (of the team)," Snead said. "You just know he might miss the first half of the season. The negative to that is that's just an unlucky break. The positive is you might get someone with very fresh legs for the stretch run."

Either way, the Rams are focused on retaining as much of the momentum from 2021 as they possibly can, as they attempt to 'run it back', and become their first repeat Super Bowl champions since Tom Brady's New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

