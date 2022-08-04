'We're Encouraged': Rams Sean McVay Provides Positive Update on WR Van Jefferson

Van Jefferson is expected to be a vital part of the Los Angeles Rams' offense following the departures of both Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, he'll need to be active to make his presence felt in the passing attack.

Jefferson underwent "minor" surgery to repair a lingering knee issue Wednesday morning. According to Rams' coach Sean McVay, the third-year pro is expected to be out for several weeks but could play in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

"It was really encouraging talking to (Head Team Physician) Dr. (Neal S.) El Attrache, even the previous thing that he had done looks really good and so very optimistic that things went according to plan," McVay said Wednesday. "We'll take this a little bit at a time."

Last season, Jefferson stepped up as the team's No. 3 receiver. He finished with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the Rams’ four playoff games on the way to a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson had been working with the first-team offense, Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and newly acquired Allen Robinson. Robinson, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason, would often switch with Kupp inside the slot while Jefferson would remain on the perimeter.

"Everyone wants to know how Van's doing. He's such a good dude, such a good teammate," Kupp said. "So, really pulling for him to be able to rehab this thing and get back out here.”

When asked about a timetable for recovery, McVay was coy on Jefferson's status. Telling reporters there isn't a set time, the Rams' coach was optimistic that his rising receiver wouldn't be out for too long after the surgery.

"In terms of what we know about how yesterday went, really encouraging things," McVay said. "I know Van is in great spirits seeing him today and he's going to attack the rehab the right way."

Los Angeles is still expected to run plenty of three-receiver sets, meaning both second-year wideouts Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek could begin working with the first-team offense. New coordinator Liam Coen highly of Skowronek's versatility and development as a route-runner during the offseason.

"We know we can line up and play multiple different positions," Coen said. "So, Ben's going to continue to grow and hopefully make some of those plays and continue to gain [QB] Matthew's [Stafford] trust.”

Last season, Skowronek carved out a limited role for himself following Woods' injury, recording 11 receptions for 133 yards in the last 10 games.

