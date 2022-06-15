Skip to main content

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

Miller still believes he has a lot left to accomplish and hopes to do so in Buffalo.

There is not much for fans of the Los Angeles Rams fans to be unhappy with these days. Their team are the reigning Super Bowl champions, which was followed by an incredible offseason that saw the team sign wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. 

However, Rams fans would be remiss to not want more, as once you get that taste of being a Super Bowl champion, you want your team to do whatever it takes to get back to that. That includes bringing back guys like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who became a pivotal member of the Rams' Super Bowl run after his mid-season signing. 

While the Rams brought in Bobby Wagner on the defensive side of the ball, it is hard to not fantasize about a defense that also features linebacker Von Miller as well, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. 

It is hard to blame him for turning down a contract worth that much money, but for Miller, he didn't sign with Buffalo solely for the money. He acknowledged what could have been if he returned to Los Angeles, but he still believes he has more work to do. 

“That’s why I came here,” Miller said. “I could’ve just stayed in L.A. and rode off into the sunset and rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks, but I wasn’t content. I wasn’t content where I was at. I still wanted more.”

There is no doubt that a full season of Miller and Donald wreaking havoc in the backfields of opposing offenses would be fun to watch. While that ultimately won't happen, Rams fans can remain thankful for Miller's contributions in 2021, as he was a big part of their Super Bowl run.  

