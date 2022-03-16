The Buffalo Bills have swept edge rusher Von Miller away from the Rams on a new multi-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams will have to find a new replacement on the edge for 2022.

On Wednesday, Rams star pass rusher Von Miller was the subject of conversation around the league, with suitors lining up to court the multi-time all-pro. However, it was the Buffalo Bills who won out in the end, signing Miller to a 6-year, $120 million deal.

The Rams had entered "deep talks" for a long-term extension with Miller, according to NFL Network. However, that deal never materialized.

Acquired by the Denver Broncos at the NFL trade deadline, Miller became the missing piece of Sean McVay's roster to get back to Super Bowl contention. Although better known for his ability to disrupt the quarterback, Miller thrived against the run during the regular season, recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games.

Von Miller Von Miller Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

Miller, 32, played a vital role in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. His two sacks were the most by a Rams' defender against quarterback Joe Burrow, and both occurred on third down, leading to a punt by Cincinnati.

Rams general manager Les Snead made it a point of interest to make Miller a priority signing this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys were viewed to be a contender in adding the soon-to-be 33-year-old to their defensive front following the departure of defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos.

Miller, a Dallas native, also was expected to be courted by Denver, but talks stalled following the signing of Gregory.

Miller is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones (107.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101).

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

The Rams will now turn their attention to retaining the rest of the roster, as they look to bring back receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a multi-year despite his latest injury.

Los Angeles also hopes to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford before the start of the season and has been in talks with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on a new contract.

Donald, 30, has stated he is contemplating retirement following the Super Bowl victory.

