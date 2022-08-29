New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I Used to Model My Game After Jalen Ramsey'

When you're the best in the NFL at your position, rookies entering the league will look to you as someone to model their game after. This is especially true for Los Angeles Rams' superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey does not hesitate to let everyone know how highly he thinks of himself and has shown time and time again on the field that he can back up all his talk. However, one rookie is already making it clear that he models his game after the star corner.

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, in an interview with JetsWire, talked about how Ramsey influenced how he approached the game of football at the cornerback position.

“I used to model my game after Jalen Ramsey,” Gardner said. "I still watch him a lot, and I have some things that we have that are the same, so I kind of model my game after him still.”

It is evident that modeling his game after Ramsey has done well for Gardner, as the Jets took him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft following a sensational career at Cincinnati.

Even though he has yet to play a snap of regular season NFL football, Gardner has also made a name for himself with his trash talk, according to Jets' coach Robert Saleh, who the Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach in 2016 while Ramsey was still a Jaguar.

“The guy doesn’t stop talking when he’s on the football field — and he backs it up,” Saleh said.

Of course, the comparisons to Ramsey could be hard to live up to for a rookie, but Gardner is confident that he can meet those expectations. Whether or not he does, of course, is still yet to be seen.

However, should he come close to what Ramsey has become in the NFL, then the Jets have found a budding superstar to build their defense around.

