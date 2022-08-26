Sean McVay: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Has "A Magnetic Personality'

There are not many players in the NFL that are more vocal about being the best at their position than Los Angeles Rams cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.

However, when looking at Ramsey's long list of accomplishments, it becomes clear that any trash talk or self-praise is more than warranted. In just six seasons in the NFL, Ramsey is a three-time All-Pro to go with his five Pro Bowl selections.

While Ramsey has not seen any action in the Rams' first two preseason games, with the Rams opting to keep their star players out, he has still been active and engaged throughout training camp. So much so that Sean McVay spoke about what he's seen from Ramsey in training camp so far.

“I've seen a guy that is a great competitor, great communicator, great leader," McVay said. "He's just such a stud and just watching him continue to lead in a way that's authentic to his personality."

"He continues to take the coaching that (Defensive Coordinator) Raheem (Morris) or (Defensive Backs Coach) Jonathan Cooley or (Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach) Chris Shula, and then be able to really pour into the other guys in that DB room but also on this team.

In 2021 Ramsey was a key component of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning defense, recording 77 total tackles and four interceptions. Just as important, however, is the energy he brings to the Rams' defense and to his teammates around him on a weekly basis.

"He's just got a magnetic personality. I love being around him," McVay said.

As the Rams prepare to run it back and begin their Super Bowl defense, Ramsey will once again serve as a core piece of the Rams' defense. For a team chasing a second straight Super Bowl, there might not be a better player to have to anchor a secondary.

