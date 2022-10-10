NFL BREAKING: Rams’ Next Opponent Coach Fired; Matt Rhule OUT
The Los Angeles Rams would like to catch a break.
Maybe a Week 6 foe in turmoil with do that for the champs.
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that.
During his time at Baylor, Rhule was 19-20 overall.
Rhule - given enormous power to run the Carolina Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
The NFC South basement-dwellers from Carolina are 1-4 and have been spinning out of control in the standings for quite some time.
While other teams in that division, like the Atlanta Falcons, believe they are in the process of a franchise turnaround - even after dropping to 2-3 with Sunday’s disappointing and controversial loss at Tampa Bay - the Panthers are reeling, having now lost their 11th game in their last 12 outings dating back to last season.
Sluggish Offensive Performance Dooms Rams in Cowboys Loss
The Rams cannot seem to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball through five games this season.
Rams vs. Cowboys Notebook: Dallas Defense Overwhelms Matthew Stafford, LA
The Los Angeles Rams continue to see ghosts after another poor performance against an elite Dallas Cowboys defense.
What's Wrong With the Rams? Champs Drop Second Straight in Loss to Cowboys
The Rams have now lost two in a row following their Sunday loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Panthers catch no breaks as they next play the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. But maybe the Rams catch one.
