Rams vs. Cowboys Notebook: Dallas Defense Overwhelms Matthew Stafford, LA

The Los Angeles Rams needed any shot of life they could get headed into Week 5 after an embarrassing 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Instead, they were deflated even further at home on Sunday, as the Dallas Cowboys used a dominating defensive effort to overwhelm the Rams en route to a 22-10 win.

Let's take a look at a few takeaways from LA's loss.

LA's offensive woes continue

Aside from the big 75-yard touchdown from Cooper Kupp and the 54-yard bomb to Tutu Atwell, the Rams' passing offense would've had barely anything to show for on Sunday. Take away those two plays and the Rams would have had just 179 yards passing.

Of course, it's impossible to just take credit away from two impressive plays. But the lack of consistency outside of two plays that some might consider a fluke is worrisome for the ability of the team to muster any kind of offense as the season progress.

The Rams continue to spiral downward after Sunday's latest poor showing on offense.

Tutu Atwell deserving of more looks?

With the continued absence of Van Jefferson, Atwell's deep-play ability could be an interesting weapon to utilize if the Rams want to improve on offense.

But after his big 54-yard catch on Sunday - his first-career offensive touch and one that saw him blow past Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs - Atwell had just one other target despite the Rams being forced to pass as they trailed.

If Atwell is able to flash the ability to beat one of the league's best corners, there's no telling what his ceiling could be as defenses continue to focus on Kupp. He still has tons to work on as a young player with unproven hands and consistency, but the Rams should be willing to take anything they can get at this point.

Matthew Stafford adds to pile of turnovers

Stafford entered Sunday as the league leader in interceptions with six, along with having one lost fumble.

And against Dallas, he was responsible for all three of LA's turnovers, the first of which came on a strip sack that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown return from Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. His seventh pick of the year came as LA had one final chance at a comeback. Stafford rolled out right and sailed a high ball over his intended receiver, as the pass landed comfortably in the arms of Dallas safety Malik Hooker.

It's obviously tough to put all the blame on Stafford, as he's been under constant duress due to poor offensive line play. But he's also spent too long holding onto the ball in the pocket when a throwaway would suffice. One could argue this was the case on LA's first drive and last drive, which saw Stafford get stripped again on a sack that all but sealed Dallas' win.

