Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'

McVay addressed the media on Tuesday and discussed playing time for rookies during his tenure with the Rams.

Rams fans are not oblivious to the fact that the team has taken the approach of building through free agency and trades in recent years, nor will they complain as that process has rewarded them with a Super Bowl win.

However, despite their proclivity for trading away draft picks in recent years, that has not always been the case. Guys like Cooper Kupp and Jordan Fuller, who were key pieces in the Rams Super Bowl run, were drafted and developed in-house.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cooper Kupp John Fuller

"I think a lot of it is a product of the continuity going into year six working with this team that can be built up," McVay said. "When you look at our first year Cooper Kupp started as a rookie, John Johnson started in his fifth game as a rookie."

"Those guys were instrumental pieces. So we did have a lot of rookies in that first class that played really important roles. Certain things evolve, Jordan Fuller started as a rookie. We're big believers in the best players and the guys that give us the best chance [to win] are gonna get on the grass."

The Rams don't pick until pick 104 in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, in an offseason that has seen them add several star players to a talented roster. While these additions will make it far less likely for a rookie to see significant playing time in 2022, don't rule it out completely as McVay will put the best team on the field, regardless of experience.

Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay

Connor Zimmerlee

