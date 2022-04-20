Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'
Rams fans are not oblivious to the fact that the team has taken the approach of building through free agency and trades in recent years, nor will they complain as that process has rewarded them with a Super Bowl win.
However, despite their proclivity for trading away draft picks in recent years, that has not always been the case. Guys like Cooper Kupp and Jordan Fuller, who were key pieces in the Rams Super Bowl run, were drafted and developed in-house.
"I think a lot of it is a product of the continuity going into year six working with this team that can be built up," McVay said. "When you look at our first year Cooper Kupp started as a rookie, John Johnson started in his fifth game as a rookie."
"Those guys were instrumental pieces. So we did have a lot of rookies in that first class that played really important roles. Certain things evolve, Jordan Fuller started as a rookie. We're big believers in the best players and the guys that give us the best chance [to win] are gonna get on the grass."
The Rams don't pick until pick 104 in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, in an offseason that has seen them add several star players to a talented roster. While these additions will make it far less likely for a rookie to see significant playing time in 2022, don't rule it out completely as McVay will put the best team on the field, regardless of experience.
