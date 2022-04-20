The Super Bowl champs have kept pace with the rest of the league in free agency

Legendary Rams running back Marshall Faulk knows what it takes to maximize success in the NFL.

The Hall-of-Famer has a stacked trophy case filled with three AP Offensive Player of the Year Awards, an NFL MVP, a 1994 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and a Super Bowl ring. Faulk did this all during a 12-year career before retiring in 2005, but he continues to keep close tabs on the franchise he won a ring with and called home for the final seven years of his career.

Marshall Faulk Jeff Haynes, Getty Images He spoke with CBS Sports on Friday and answered whether or not the Rams have done enough to remain in contention for a repeat. It's safe to say he's impressed with the work of general manager Les Snead. "You think about, ‘Hold on, wait. Can this defense get better?’" Faulk said. "I didn’t think that they could get better, but they got better on defense. They continue to find ways to bring guys in to help the team." LA Rams defense USA Today Sports Adding receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner provides another layer of veteran experience that will be key for a repeat. After winning a Super Bowl, Faulk thinks moves like this are the first step in LA's journey toward proving they can run it back. "Everybody was questioning Les Snead," Faulk said. "No more questions. He did what he needed to do, which is win a Super Bowl. Now the question is can you continue to win with that formula, and we’re gonna find out. We’re all in the wait-and-see. I know I am." Aaron Donald (left) and Sean McVay

Snead made some risky decisions in order to get the team ramped up for a Super Bowl run, trading 12 draft picks leading up to and during the 2021 season. Exchanging the team's future for success in the present paid off, something that Faulk thinks other teams will try to replicate.

"Usually teams look at the draft and they say 'I want to build in the draft,'" Faulk said. "But a lot of teams are saying 'okay maybe this free agency thing might be for us.' It's always a fad as you know in sports. You see a team do something, they have success with it, and then other teams start to follow along."

With the draft right around the corner, Snead and the Rams will have their sites set on adding young depth to an experienced group at pick No. 104 in the third round. But the team likely isn't done adding players through free agency, which brings a different level of excitement for Rams fans headed into a crucial point in the offseason.

