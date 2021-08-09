Rams WR DeSean Jackson Reveals Thoughts on Calvin Johnson

Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night, and Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson showed respect to the talented pass-catcher.

Jackson's Tweet thanked Johnson for what he does from a sports medicine and mental health standpoint.

Johnson, who retired from the NFL after nine seasons at the peak of his powers, spoke for 10 1/2 minutes during his enshrinement speech and noted that a big reason for walking away from football was because of the damage he was inflicting on his body.

Johnson opened his speech by acknowledging the back injury he suffered during his rookie season and how that led to a loss of feeling in his legs later on. He reiterated the physical abuse and mental pain he experienced during his playing days, which now have led him into the cannabis industry. Johnson launched a cannabis company called Primitiv with former NFL teammate, Rob Sims.

"My legacy in sports has been solidified with no greater honor than standing before you today amongst these gentlemen," Johnson said. "But my life's legacy is still being written. My journey through life and sports has led me to a point of pursuing a new legacy. For me, that legacy is improving quality of life for athletes and others. For those who are out there suffering in silence and living in pain, for those who feel like there's no hope for better days, with my partnerships I'm committed to helping people elevate their wellness."

Jackson called the newly enshrined Hall of Farmer "one of one" via his Twitter account.

While Johnson was a superstar on the field, he has new ambitions outside of the white lines to assist individuals from the pain he went through during his playing days.

Under the NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, players who test positive for marijuana will no longer be suspended.

Jackson entered the NFL in 2008 — one year after Johnson. The two never spent time on the same team together, but Jackson has shown, he admires the course of action that 'Megatron' has perused during his post-career.

