Rams Legend Isaac Bruce’s Next Dream: Own an NFL Team

Where will the NFL expand next? Rams great Bruce wants in

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. He said many 'thank yous' throughout his induction speech, while also showing immense gratitude for the city of St. Louis, where he called home for 13 NFL seasons.

According to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Bruce told him he has visions of getting an NFL expansion team to St. Louis, and he'd like to be part of the ownership group.

“I have visions of being an owner in the NFL,” Bruce told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I do have visions of that. So I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The last year an NFL team played a season in St. Louis was 2015. From then on, the Rams packed up their bags and went west to Los Angeles where they now play games in Inglewood, Calif. at SoFi Stadium.

St. Louis was home to the Rams for 20 years, dating from 1995-2015. The city does still currently have two prominent professional sports teams — the St. Louis Cardinals of the MLB and St. Louis Blues of the NHL.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was questioned during his State of the NFL address about whether he would look toward adding an expansion team, and if the league would look at Toronto as a possible destination.

“The one thing I’ve said openly over the years – you may not be aware of it – but a stadium that is up to NFL standards is going to be a certain requirement," Goodell said. "That is going to be an important element that’s going to have to be focused on. It’s not enough to just have a great city, which you have. You have to have a facility also.”

Getting an NFL team in St. Louis will require a lot of hoops to jump through, but the interest from Bruce's side of things is there.

Continue Reading: Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce to the scout who doubted him: “How ya like me now?”

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.