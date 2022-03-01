Rams to Interview College Star for RB Coach?

The Rams are reportedly set to interview a rising star in the college ranks for their running backs coach opening.

Just weeks after their Super Bowl LVI win, The Los Angeles Rams have begun to shuffle their coaching staff to help replace outgoing staff.

One of the major changes happening internally for L.A. will be on the offensive side of the ball, where running backs coach Thomas Brown is being promoted, and given "more responsibility within the offense and team".

As a result, the Rams have reportedly begun to search for a replacement for Brown, and are expected to interview TCU running backs coach, run-game coordinator and assistant head coach, Ra'Shaad Samples.

A rising star in the college coaching ranks, Samples has ascended very quickly in his short coaching career, thanks in large part to his prowess on the recruiting trail, where he is considered one of the best in the entire country.

Samples began his career as a student assistant with the Houston Cougars in 2016, before being hired by the Texas Longhorns as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018.

The 27-year-old was then moved on to SMU as an offensive assistant in 2019 and was promoted in each of his seasons with the Mustangs.

In 2020, he became the running backs coach and run game coordinator and in 2021, he was also named the Mustangs assistant head coach.

Samples then moved with Sonny Dykes to TCU after the conclusion of the college football regular season, where he was hired to the same position he held in 2021.

Samples has never worked at the NFL level.

