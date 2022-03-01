Skip to main content

Rams to Interview College Star for RB Coach?

The Rams are reportedly set to interview a rising star in the college ranks for their running backs coach opening.

Just weeks after their Super Bowl LVI win, The Los Angeles Rams have begun to shuffle their coaching staff to help replace outgoing staff.

One of the major changes happening internally for L.A. will be on the offensive side of the ball, where running backs coach Thomas Brown is being promoted, and given "more responsibility within the offense and team".

As a result, the Rams have reportedly begun to search for a replacement for Brown, and are expected to interview TCU running backs coach, run-game coordinator and assistant head coach, Ra'Shaad Samples.

9362572

Rashaad Samples

USATSI_14794299

Thomas Brown

USATSI_14794515

Thomas Brown

A rising star in the college coaching ranks, Samples has ascended very quickly in his short coaching career, thanks in large part to his prowess on the recruiting trail, where he is considered one of the best in the entire country.

Samples began his career as a student assistant with the Houston Cougars in 2016, before being hired by the Texas Longhorns as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018. 

9327760

Ra'Shaad Samples

10100374

Ra'Shaad Samples

r813614_1296x729_16-9

Ra'Shaad Samples

The 27-year-old was then moved on to SMU as an offensive assistant in 2019 and was promoted in each of his seasons with the Mustangs. 

Recommended Articles

Rams - Hollywood1
Play

Super Bowl Rams Still Third Fiddle in L.A.?

Despite their recent success, the Rams still lag well behind the Lakers and Dodgers in Southern California's pecking order

By Richie Whitt
35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
9362572
Play

Rams to Interview College Star for RB Coach?

The Rams are reportedly set to interview a rising star in the college ranks for their running backs coach opening.

By Matt Galatzan
38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
goff staff rams
Play

Jared Goff 'Happy' For Rams' Super Bowl Win; But Should He Be?

Los Angeles made one thing clear last offseason: Goff was not a part of the team's future

By Zach Dimmitt
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

In 2020, he became the running backs coach and run game coordinator and in 2021, he was also named the Mustangs assistant head coach. 

Samples then moved with Sonny Dykes to TCU after the conclusion of the college football regular season, where he was hired to the same position he held in 2021.

Samples has never worked at the NFL level. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Rams - Hollywood1
News

Super Bowl Rams Still Third Fiddle in L.A.?

By Richie Whitt
35 minutes ago
9362572
News

Rams to Interview College Star for RB Coach?

By Matt Galatzan
38 minutes ago
goff staff rams
News

Jared Goff 'Happy' For Rams' Super Bowl Win; But Should He Be?

By Zach Dimmitt
2 hours ago
USATSI_10359149
News

We're At NFL Scouting Combine; Why Aren't Rams' Les Snead & Sean McVay?

By Cole Thompson
4 hours ago
USATSI_17681282
News

Matthew Stafford Contract Extension Imminent, 'Huge Part' of Rams Future

By Matt Galatzan
13 hours ago
USATSI_17699350_168388359_lowres
News

Super Bowl Underdogs: Los Angeles Rams Defending Title

By Bri Amaranthus
14 hours ago
NFL
News

Why Did Rams Coach Liam Coen Leave College For L.A.?

By Cole Thompson
14 hours ago
von-ram-cow
News

Von Miller Free Agency: Cowboys vs. Rams?

By Mike Fisher
14 hours ago