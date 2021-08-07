Watch: Top 25 Plays of Isaac Bruce's Career
Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce reached certain milestones on a football field that very few pass-catchers have accomplished.
- 16 seasons
- 1,024 receptions
- 15,208 receiving yards
- 91 total touchdowns
Watch: Top 25 Plays of Isaac Bruce's Career
Here's the best plays of Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame Career.
Watch: Isaac Bruce Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket
Isaac Bruce receives his gold jacket.
Rams' John Wolford to Miss Time Following Surgery
Rams backup quarterback John Wolford underwent surgery.
Bruce retired as the Rams' all-time leader in catches and receiving yards. He recorded 12 seasons in which he hauled in 50 or more catches and posted eight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.
Here's the 25 best plays of Bruce's Hall of Fame career:
Bruce will step to the podium and deliver his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech tonight, Saturday, August 7 with the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Bruce will join the Rams' elite fraternity of Hall of Famers, making him the 32nd member in franchise history to join the elite class.
Continue Reading: Pro Football Hall of Fame Profile: WR Isaac Bruce
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.