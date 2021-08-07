Watch: Top 25 Plays of Isaac Bruce's Career

Here's the best plays of Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame Career.

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce reached certain milestones on a football field that very few pass-catchers have accomplished.

- 16 seasons

- 1,024 receptions

- 15,208 receiving yards

- 91 total touchdowns

Bruce retired as the Rams' all-time leader in catches and receiving yards. He recorded 12 seasons in which he hauled in 50 or more catches and posted eight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

Here's the 25 best plays of Bruce's Hall of Fame career:

Bruce will step to the podium and deliver his Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech tonight, Saturday, August 7 with the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Bruce will join the Rams' elite fraternity of Hall of Famers, making him the 32nd member in franchise history to join the elite class.

