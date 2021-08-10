Rams’ Leonard Floyd Turning Heads at Camp

The Rams could use a productive season from Leonard Floyd on the edge, and he looks like he won't disappoint.

With the 2021 NFL season right around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams present a much different look than last season. Some believe they can compete for the playoffs, while others may have their doubts. Matthew Stafford being onboard certainly helps, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered during training camp.

One of those question is whether or not the Rams can put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Aaron Donald is obviously one of the best defensive players in the game. He wreaks havoc on every offensive line he faces. But, he cannot put pressure on opposing quarterbacks by himself.

Leonard Floyd is one player that the Rams are going to lean heavily on. He had a big-time year in 2020 for L.A., racking up 55 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a defended pass. So far during training camp, he has not disappointed.

According to the Rams' official website, Floyd has been looking very good.

"The sixth-year outside linebacker was sharp in one-on-ones against the offensive line, using his length to his advantage. He also had a "sack" – Stafford had a red (no-contact) jersey on, but Floyd got close enough without making contact to kill the play – during 11-on-11, move-the-ball drills."

In the NFC West, the Rams are going to have to put consistent pressure on Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, and Russell Wilson. The only way to beat those guys is to force them to make a few very rare mistakes. Floyd will be one guy that Los Angeles can lean on to make those plays happen.

Expect to see Floyd come through with another impressive season in 2021. If the Rams can deliver production like last year’s defense — including a big season from Floyd — they are going to be a very tough team to beat.