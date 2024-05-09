Rams News: Later-Round LA Draft Pick Has Top 20 OROY Odds
Could Los Angeles Rams third-round draft pick Blake Corum contend for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?
The former Michigan running back was a standout for the Wolverines, leading the team to an undefeated season that culminated in a College Football Playoff National Championship victory. Along the way, Corum picked up many honors, winning the CFP National Championship Game offensive MVP, the Big Ten Player of the Year, and the Big Ten Running Back of the Year.
Currently, Corum is tied for the 18th-best odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, with +5000 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
While Corum is in the top 20 for Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, the odds are against him to actually win the award. This year's draft class saw six quarterbacks get taken in the first twelve picks, a record. Out of those six, all but Michael Penix Jr. have a good chance at starting for the team most of the year. Quarterbacks are easily the favorites to win these awards, and the odds are even better to do so this season since there are so many expected to-be starters.
Aside from quarterbacks, Corum has plenty of competition from the other offensive positions since this was an offense-heavy draft. There were seven wide receivers taken in the first round of this draft, including three in the top-10.
Along with all these offensive players, Corum will have to compete for touches in his own backfield. The Rams found a strong running game with Kyren Williams last year, and he should get the bulk of the carries going forward. There's still plenty of room for Corum to take on a significant role in the Rams' run game, but he likely won't be able to bring in the stats necessary to bring in the award.