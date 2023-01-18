Sean McVay, Rams Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is already seeing some major changes heading into the offseason

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Rams were among, if not the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2022, finishing 5-12 in their Super Bowl defense.

And after electing to return for another season in hopes of righting the ship, Rams coach Sean McVay has now made some drastic changes to his coaching staff, parting ways with multiple assistants on Wednesday.

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters have all been let go, according to reports.

Additional staff changes had already taken place as well, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen departing for the Kentucky Wildcats after just one season.

Not to mention, top assistant Thomas Brown has also become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel and has interviewed for multiple open positions.

Luckily for whoever McVay decides to bring in, the core of the Super Bowl-winning offense is still largely intact, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp, tight end Tyler Higbee, and resurgent running back Cam Akers all set to return next season.

Now, McVay just needs to reassemble a capable staff around that core, and hope for better results.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.